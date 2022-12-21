Investigators call for public assistance in robbery case

Police are appealing to the public for more information surrounding an alleged assault and robbery in Goulburn.
About 1.30pm, Sunday, December 18, a 38-year-old man was allegedly robbed and assaulted at an Auburn Street shopping centre.
The man suffered facial injuries and was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Goulburn Hospital in a stable condition.
Hume Police District officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following inquiries, a 33-year-old man was arrested in Forbes Street, Goulburn, about 2.30pm that afternoon.
He was taken to Goulburn Police Station where he was charged with aggravated robbery with wounding/grievous bodily harm.
As inquiries continue, police are asking those who witnessed the incident to contact Goulburn Police Station on 4824 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
