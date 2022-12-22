Allegro Strings took the stage for the Hume Con's end of year concert on December 15.
It was just one of a stellar line-up, which included the Hume Con Concert Band, the Done and Dusted saxophone quartet and Some Guys.
READ MORE:
The Slightly Deranged Monkeys, who won this year's Lilac Festival Battle of the Bands also performed. And Daniel Zhao received the 2023 Katz Family Scholarship for piano at the event.
Other groups who took the stage included the Don't Fret guitar ensemble, the Hume Con Bluegrass Band, and there was a solo performance by Luke Armstrong, performing Ed Sheerans Perfect.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.