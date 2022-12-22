A fire that broke out in grassland near Taralga on Wednesday started from an illegal burn-off, the RFS has confirmed.
RFS southern tablelands operational officer Mitchell Butler said a Hanworth Road property owner would be issued a warning letter for not obtaining a permit for the burn and not notifying the 'relevant authority.'
Mr Butler said the outbreak could have been much larger, but for a full-scale RFS response.
Crews were first alerted to the outbreak at the end of Hanworth Road, Bannaby, some 30km southeast of Taralga at 2pm.
It started in grassland but spread into thickly vegetated and hilly country.
"The main challenge was accessibility," Mr Butler said.
Twelve units, comprising 25 personnel, and a water bombing helicopter from Camden tackled the blaze. The chopper was released at 7pm.
The fire was brought under control at 8.30pm also with the help of heavy plant which carved containment lines around the western perimeter.
Earlier windy conditions eased by 6pm.
"The firefighters did a fabulous job because it did have the potential to become a massive fire," Mr Butler said.
Instead, it was contained to five hectares. No property was destroyed.
The outbreak was the most significant across the southern tablelands since the fire season started on October 1.
It has triggered reminders for landholders and residents not to become complacent.
"People think just because we've had a lot of rain, we won't get fires. That's not the case, as recent outbreaks have shown," Mr Butler said.
"We are also asking landholders to clear and maintain their firebreaks because that can be critical in preventing spread, and to clear around their assets and infrastructure."
He reminded people that landholders had to notify the RFS and neighbours if they were conducting burn-offs.
Fire permits are free of charge and can be obtained from your local brigade.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.