People across Goulburn can look forward to some sunshine on Christmas Day, a weather radar reveals.
According to data from the Bureau of Meteorology's Goulburn weather station, a mostly-sunny December 25 is predicted, with a maximum of 30°C and no showers.
So far in December, an average maximum temperature of 21.5°C has been recorded across the region.
Temperatures will also exceed 25°C in the lead up to, and after December 25.
A total of 27°C is predicted on Friday (December 23), with the chance of storms and showers.
Christmas Eve's weather is predicted to rise to to 29°C and be partly-cloudy, with the same conditions expected for Boxing Day with 31°C.
A total of 28°C has been predicted for December 27, with a mostly sunny 31°C estimated for December 28.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
