This town sure knows how to get into the Christmas spirit.
Over 1000 people flocked to Belmore Park on Sunday, December 18 for the annual Carols in the Park.
Some of Goulburn's finest bands and soloists shared the stage to sing Christmas Carols including Ross Wilson.
There was also a barbeque stall run by the PCYC, drink and ice creams stalls as well as a visit from Santa.
The event was organised by Goulburn Mulwaree Council deputy mayor Steve Ruddell, Jeff White and wife Jennifer.
Council organised the one off $10,000 grant from the NSW Government's events program.
The other $20,000 was funded through local businesses.
Mr Ruddell, Jeff and Jennifer worked tirelessly for the past seven months organising the advertising, the order of the program, the acts, the sound, lighting system and the stage.
They also organised the food vans, Santa, St John's ambulance, PCYC and Rotary to name a few.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
