Police are appealing to the public for help locating a 13-year-old girl who is missing from the Queanbeyan area.
Georgia Miller was last seen at a home on Vaughan Close, Queanbeyan about 9.30pm on Wednesday [December 21].
She was reported missing to officers attached to the Monaro Police District, who have so far been unable to find her.
Police described Georgia as Caucasian appearance and medium build with brown coloured eyes and blonde dyed hair. They have reason to believe she may have travelled to the Canberra area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. However, police have asked the public to not report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
