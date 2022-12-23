Goulburn Post
Goulburn Mulwaree Council Christmas, New Year closures

Updated December 23 2022 - 1:42pm, first published 1:26pm
Goulburn Mulwaree Council Civic Centre is now closed and will re-open on January 3.

Goulburn Mulwaree Council advises that various services will be closed over the Christmas and New Year period.

