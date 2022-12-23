Goulburn Mulwaree Council Christmas, New Year closures

Goulburn Mulwaree Council advises that various services will be closed over the Christmas and New Year period.
Closures include:
Waste collections will continue as normal over this time.
On call services will continue as normal over by contacting Council's Duty Officer on (02) 4823 4500.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.