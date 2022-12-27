Goulburn Post
Crookwell Country Weekend promises top entertainment, attractions

Updated December 28 2022 - 10:07am, first published 10:00am
Crookwell Country Weekend to return in March

Crookwell is set to be transformed once again when the Upper Lachlan Shire Council presents the return of Crookwell Country Weekend on March 18 and 19.

