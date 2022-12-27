Crookwell Country Weekend to return in March

Crookwell is set to be transformed once again when the Upper Lachlan Shire Council presents the return of Crookwell Country Weekend on March 18 and 19.
Celebrating Australian rural life, this inclusive event will combine authentic rural experiences with world-class entertainment.
From bushrangers to buskers, roving performers to market stalls, tastings to live performances (including Aussie folk and country music veterans, "The Bushwackers").
Crookwell Country Weekend offers family-friendly activities, boutique shopping, historic re-enactments and a country street parade.
READ ALSO:
On Saturday evening the Crookwell Showgrounds will host a star studded live concert, featuring the coolest daddy of them all, Ross Wilson, ARIA winner Shannon Noll and rising star Brittany Maggs with more to be announced.
Capping off the evening will be the renowned pyro-musical, "The Colours of the Outback"; a spectacular 15-minute performance of pyrotechnics, impressive flames, amazing visual imaging, dazzling lighting all synchronised choreographed to music by eMDee, featuring didgeridoo and percussion drums.
No festival would be complete without talented buskers to entertain the crowds and to encourage the cream of the crop to come along.
The Upper Lachlan Shire Council is proud to announce the Crookwell Country Weekend Busking Competition, with a $3000 first place cash prize.
On site camping will be available from the Friday night, with glamping options also on offer.
More details regarding campsite bookings and ticketing will be available at visitupperlachlanshire.com.au from Wednesday,January 18, 2023.
People interested in becoming a stall-holder or to enter the Crookwell Country Weekend Busking Competition can request an application via phone on 4830 1988 or email: info@visitupperlachlan.com.au (terms and conditions apply).
Crookwell Country Weekend is an Upper Lachlan Shire initiative funded by the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional - Community Events Program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.