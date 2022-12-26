Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn's Laura Fletcher a finalist in the 2023 R.M.Williams RAS Rural Achiever Awards

Updated December 27 2022 - 11:23am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Fletcher is one of eight finalists in the 2023 R.M.Williams RAS Rural Achiever Awards. Picture supplied

Goulburn's Laura Fletcher is one of eight finalist in the 2023 R.M.Williams RAS Rural Achiever Finalists Announced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.