Crookwll Golf Club boosts accessibility and inclusion with new golf carts

December 30 2022 - 10:00am
Golf Carts to assist with accessibility and inclusion

The Crookwell Golf Club has recently taken delivery of three new golf carts made available by funding from the Crookwell II Wind Farm Community Fund.

