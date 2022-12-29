Golf Carts to assist with accessibility and inclusion

The Crookwell Golf Club has recently taken delivery of three new golf carts made available by funding from the Crookwell II Wind Farm Community Fund.
The Crookwell Golf Club Maintenance Association was successful in applying for a grant for two carts which would be of particular use to seniors and members with disabilities.
After the approval of their application, the association sought a variance that would allow them to purchase three cheaper carts.
The availability of these carts will increase inclusion and accessibility for the sport locally, prioritising older golfers and those with genuine requirements ahead of other users.
"Our club is comprised of a substantial number of older members who are happy to continue to play," club director Tim McCarthy said.
"Acquiring new golf carts for the club will provide assistance to mobility-restricted players including those who are elderly, or young kids starting out who struggle to carry their golf bag while playing."
On behalf of the Crookwell Golf Club, directors Brett Turner and Tim McCarthy thanked GPG and Crookwell II for their generous funding.
