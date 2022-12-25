Crews have contained a small grassfire on Goulburn's western outskirts.
Multiple RFS crews and several NSW Fire and Rescue units from Goulburn were called to Gurrundah Road, just west of Ridge Street, Goulburn at 6.40pm Sunday, December 25.
Operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said a 400 metre by 300m area was alight, with flames about 50cm high. Relatively benign conditions prevailed.
Police were also on scene. The road was temporarily closed between Ridge Street and Foord Road due to the amount of smoke.
However the fire was contained on private property.
Mr Boddy said the cause was under investigation.
However police said they had been advised by fire authorities the outbreak started after a clump of slashed grass in the paddock spontaneously combusted. The paddock was half-slashed.
Mr Boddy reminded residents to be vigilant, given high grass loads in the area.
