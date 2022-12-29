With a colder than usual summer, every moment of sun in Canberra this December and January counts. What better way to take advantage than in one of the ACT's well-hidden swimming spots?
The dog-friendly Uriarra East Picnic Area in Stromlo is a small watering hole bordered by flat ground and smooth rocks. If you squint hard enough the beige dirt almost looks like sand.
It's an area of choice for Gosia Pilat, 37, because of the flat surface and shallow edge.
"I've always really liked lakes and rivers [and] I don't feel as confident swimming at the beach as I do [here], depending on the waves," she said.
She swam with her whippet Norbert, family and friends on Thursday, until thunder started to rumble and clouds spat.
However, the period between Christmas and January 2 is considered drowning season, warns Royal Life Saving Australia.
And while most people are aware of the dangers of beach swimming, rivers are the leading locations of drownings in the ACT, NSW and Western Australia.
Already, eleven people have died in Australian waterways between Christmas Day and December 28 this year.
Royal Surf Lifesaving Chief Executive Officer Justin Scarr warned favourite swimming spots may have changed recently, as sandbank and riverbanks can move and destabilise.
"Many rivers, lakes and dams have more water than in previous years and with lots of water moving downstream, especially after flooding," he said.
Denman Prospect father Charles Liang, 42, returned to the Uriarra hole after spending Christmas Day there with his extended family.
He said the area in the Murrumbidgee River seemed safe and there were usually lots of people around.
"[We] just go near the shallow area and obviously try not to go too deep in the middle. Just common sense with the currents coming in ... just know your own limits," he said.
Mr Liang said his children have regular swimming lessons, but he keeps them close just in case.
He was also joined by his extended family, who were visiting from Hong Kong, Canada and Denmark.
His Canadian sister, brother-in-law and their children have extensive experience swimming in rivers - except the glacial-fed water is usually five or six degrees Celsius.
For those with less swimming experience than Mr Liang and his family, Swim Coaches and Teachers Australia CEO Brendon Ward recommends they practice in still water first.
"If you're going to go to a local river, local beach, then and you haven't been swimming for a while, then it's a great idea to go and get some practice in a still water environment, particularly a public pool where there are lifeguards," he said.
"[And] if you get into trouble, then the best thing you can do is roll on your back, take a big deep breath, put your arms out nice and wide. Float to survive."
If you can float in still water, you can float in moving water, Mr Ward said.
He said it was important to avoid fast currents. Throwing something in the river before entering can show you how fast it is moving.
"If there's a spot on the river, where you can see that the water is moving quickly, then that's the best place to avoid," he said.
"[Avoid] rips and currents and rapid moving water."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
