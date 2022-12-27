The struggles never to be understood by people born in the 21st century

- Taking photographs was once a costly task. You took what you needed, and were unlikely to see whether the image was good or bad until you had completed the film, taken it into a photo outlet to have the film developed and printed. That could take months, even years, and when they came back they often had a pink tint. You would then bring them home and carefully place them in an album kept in the bookshelf for show and tell when visitors dropped in. Of course you can still get your photos printed, but these days you can flick through those pictures on screen, to make sure you have the correct pout or you have managed to hide the double chin, before you hit the print key. More often than not you simply upload them to the cloud for storage and inundate social media with your favourite shots. They can even be easily photo-shopped to remove that double chin.