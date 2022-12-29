Slices of bread and a patty cake tin are two key requirements for these great snacks. Cut the crusts of the bread, butter one side and the mold it into the cake tin. Then all you need to do is fill each molded case with a filling of your choice. I still like making this snack when entertaining and it is always popular. I make a salmon mornay sauce complete with a touch of chilli, scooped into each bread case and topped with grated cheese. It is then heated in the oven for about 30 minutes. Yum. This one deserves a 10/10 for flavour.