Welcome the new year in Goulburn at these great local events

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated January 2 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 10:00am
Portraits on Main is an exhibition of 100 portraits of individuals over the age of 50 who make a difference to our community by artist Tina Milson. Photo supplied.

Portraits on Main

Exhibition in the park

This is an exhibition of 100 portraits of individuals over the age of 50 who make a difference to our community. These will be displayed in freestanding frames in Belmore Park, Auburn St, Sloane St and at the Goulburn Court House. Beside each portrait is a QR code that allows you to read the story of the individual pictured and learn about their contribution to the community. The exhibition runs to Tuesday, January 10 at Auburn Street, Goulburn. Phone Tina Milson 0408 483 499.

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

Local News

