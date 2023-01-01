This is an exhibition of 100 portraits of individuals over the age of 50 who make a difference to our community. These will be displayed in freestanding frames in Belmore Park, Auburn St, Sloane St and at the Goulburn Court House. Beside each portrait is a QR code that allows you to read the story of the individual pictured and learn about their contribution to the community. The exhibition runs to Tuesday, January 10 at Auburn Street, Goulburn. Phone Tina Milson 0408 483 499.
An evening of Australian folk music that includes songs, dance, tunes, poems and more. Participation is encouraged so please bring your voice and instruments. This group meets on the first Friday of each month. Refer to the group's booklet of local dance tunes or sing along by ear. Enjoy a traditional folk ring, where each person gets to choose an item in turn, as a request or to lead. Each month has a theme, to focus interest on where songs and poems are hunted out, practised and performed, reflecting a different aspect of their heritage. It's at the Goulburn Club on Market Street on Friday, January 6 between 7.30pm and 11pm. Phone 4821 2043.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, January 7. Visit the website for more information.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice and join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome to join in or listen with song sheets available online or people can lead and introduce new songs and tunes. This is a weekly event on Sundays between 1pm and 5pm at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 0407 240 635.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sunday, January 8 at the Bungonia Community Hall. For group bookings phone 0403 068 719.
Sample an estate-grown classic variety of cool climate wines at Yarralaw Spings Wines. These cool climate wines are produced using organic practices in a unique strawbale winery. Experience cellar door ambience and picnic grounds 30 minutes from Goulburn. The cellar door is open on the first and second Sunday of the month at Yarralaw Spings Wines 133 Muffets Road, Quialigo. Phone Danny Hansen 4844 7188.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
