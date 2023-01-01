An evening of Australian folk music that includes songs, dance, tunes, poems and more. Participation is encouraged so please bring your voice and instruments. This group meets on the first Friday of each month. Refer to the group's booklet of local dance tunes or sing along by ear. Enjoy a traditional folk ring, where each person gets to choose an item in turn, as a request or to lead. Each month has a theme, to focus interest on where songs and poems are hunted out, practised and performed, reflecting a different aspect of their heritage. It's at the Goulburn Club on Market Street on Friday, January 6 between 7.30pm and 11pm. Phone 4821 2043.

