The council will have greater control over Goulburn's main street, following a much-awaited decision.
The state government officially agreed before Christmas, 2022 to hand over control of Auburn Street to Goulburn Mulwaree Council. As a trade-off for its declaration as a local road, the parallel Sloane Street has been gazetted as a regional road, to be maintained by the state government.
Council CEO Aaron Johansson said the swap acknowledged the council's long-standing argument that Sloane Street, and not Auburn Street, is the recognised heavy haulage route.
"We are very pleased because this has taken a long time and a lot of work," he said.
"It gives us certainty on who is responsible for what. We can also plan improvement works in Auburn Street with greater (surety)."
The council has had in-principle approval to undertake beautification work and changes in the main street for at least a year. However Transport for NSW remained the over-arching approval body.
In recent months, a parklet, shelters with mobile charging points and more seating have been installed in and around Belmore Park, using a $488,210 Streets as Shared Spaces grant. More seating around trees has also been installed along Auburn Street. It builds on a comprehensive beautification program over the past few years.
The Auburn/Sloane Street swap followed a 2020 state government Road Reclassification review. The council lodged a submission, arguing for the exchange and other reclassifications in Goulburn. While a final report was released in February, 2021, recommending the swap, it was not gazetted until December, 2022.
It means that Sloane, Grafton and Reynolds Street to the Sydney Roade intersection will be classified as a state road. In turn, Auburn Street and Lagoon Street will become a local road.
Mr Johansson said under an agreement between the council and Transport for NSW, the latter would fund rectification work on Sloane Street. This would bring it up to standard as a haulage route.
Local Government NSW last year rebuked the State last year for the time taken to implement the review's recommendations. However, Regional Transport and Roads Minister, Paul Toole a final report into the full round had been delayed to allow Transport for NSW to "direct resources where they are needed most in disaster recovery."
Last year, LGNSW declared a 'statewide roads emergency' and called for:
The State aimed to take over control of 15,000km of local road network as part of the review.
