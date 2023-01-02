Goulburn district photographer Tina Milson is turning her attention to Australia Day, following her highly successful Portraits on Main exhibition.
The council has commissioned Mrs Milson to photograph 18 former Goulburn Australia Day citizens of the year.
The subjects will be displayed in the same format as Portraits on Main, at the upcoming January 26 celebrations at the Goulburn Waterworks.
Mrs Milson said she earlier put the proposal to the council, which secured a grant for the work.
"It will be an annual event so each year we will build it up to be a celebration of people in our community," she said.
"So often people receive their awards and we hear nothing more about them. This is a way of continually giving them a pat on the back for their achievements. It's a feel good exercise and the people being photographed are tickled pink."
The photos will remain in place for five days after Australia Day.
Meantime, Portraits on Main was extended until January 10 "by popular demand." It was due to finish on December 24, 2022.
It features more than 100 photos of locals who give back to the community, including Tony Lamarra, Gary Worboys, Greg and Heather West, Jacki Waugh, Ron Butterworth and more.
Talks are underway to display it at the Goulburn Show on March 4 and 5.
In a further coup, Mrs Milson said the council was keen to stage the exhibition again in 2024, with twice as many portraits.
"It's just a matter of getting the money (via a grant) for it," she said.
The council, Country Arts Support Program, Goulburn Chamber of Commerce, business and individuals backed the 2022 Portraits on Main.
In a recent address to the council, Mrs Milson thanked everyone for their support. What had started as a vision to fill empty shops had evolved into a far more effective idea to celebrate citizens, she told councillors.
"The amount of reaction from people travelling through and from other towns and states has been extraordinary," Mrs Milson said.
"We've had so many people looking at the Portraits on Main website to discover the stories of the individuals. I've also received phone calls, emails and text messages from people saying how wonderful it is to see a community so strong."
Mrs Milson told councillors the exhibition had been a positive following a "rocky road" with COVID and other challenges. Moreover, it was manufactured, designed and printed in Goulburn.
She praised council ground staff for their help in mounting and maintaining the display. Ms Milson said not one portrait had been vandalised.
"How phenomenal is that? I put it down to the r word - respect. We have people from all walks of life represented and it's been going straight to the heart of our citizens and people from out of town."
She hoped it could continue in some form.
