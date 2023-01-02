NSW Ambulance media has advised that a woman in her 20s was airlifted to Canberra Hospital following a single-vehicle crash near Gunning on Monday afternoon.
Paramedics had treated her for pelvic injuries at the scene, in the Hume Highway's northbound lane.
A woman, aged in her 60s was treated for back pain and taken via road to Canberra Hospital.
Two other men, aged in their 20s and 50s, and two other patients, with their details unknown, were assessed at the scene and also taken to the same hospital by road ambulance.
Update Monday 3.50pm
All northbound lanes on the Hume Highway near Gunning have reopened following an earlier van crash.
Live Traffic NSW urges people to still allow more travel time, due to a traffic line-up.
RF southern tablelands operations officer, Jacob Boddy, said three fire appliances and one group officer from Gunning, attended the crash.
All have now left the scene.
Update Monday 3.10pm
An ambulance helicopter has landed at the scene of a vehicle rollover on the Hume Highway near Gunning. The highway's northbound lane in this section, just north of the Collector Road, has been closed as a result.
The Goulburn Post understands two people are being airlifted to Canberra Hospital.
Motorist, Darryl Cardona said traffic was being diverted off the highway but an estimated 800-metre line of vehicles was waiting for the scene to be cleared.
Emergency services are on the scene of a vehicle crash south of Goulburn.
Police, ambulance, NSW Fire and Rescue and RFS were called to a van rollover on the Hume Highway near Gunning at 1.50pm.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the vehicle rolled in the highway's northbound lane, near the Collector Road offramp. Six people were onboard.
Paramedics are treating a woman aged in her 20s for an injury to her right leg; a woman in her 60s for back and shoulder injuries and a woman in her 50s for ear and mouth injuries.
Two other men, aged in their 20s and 50s are being assessed, along with another occupant.
Traffic is affected.
More details as they come to hand.
