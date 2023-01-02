Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Emergency services respond to Hume Highway crash near Gunning

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated January 2 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services attended a van rollover on the Hume Highway near Gunning shortly before 2pm Monday. Picture by Darryl Cardona.

Update Monday 6pm

NSW Ambulance media has advised that a woman in her 20s was airlifted to Canberra Hospital following a single-vehicle crash near Gunning on Monday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.