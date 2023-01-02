The council is hoping to send the message that it will take "a consistent approach" to signage in Goulburn's heritage conservation area.
The statement, by environment and planning director, Scott Martin, came after Auburn Street discount store, Silly Solly's, was forced to remove signage it installed without council consent in September, 2021.
At the time, former mayor Bob Kirk described the bright yellow and red signage as a "shocker" and not befitting of the heritage precinct. The council was also inundated with community complaints.
Planners issued a show cause notice, asking the owners why the work had been undertaken without approval.
Mr Martin recently told The Post that following discussions, the owner subsequently lodged a development application which was not approved because it didn't rationalise the signage.
"It was still quite intense," Mr Martin said.
"What we see now is a 90 per cent complete version of what's been approved, which is a much more toned down and neutral presentation on the building. We think it still achieves the same effect in identifying (the business)."
Mr Martin said while there some final works pending, the new signage was "more appropriate and in line with what the wider community expected in the heritage conservation area."
The owner has declined comment at this stage.
The council's 2009 DCP, which sets out design principles, states that signs "must not have an adverse impact on the heritage character of buildings or a conservation area."
It encourages subdued colours and lettering of a style appropriate to the building.
However not everyone agreed with the approach. Some readers accused the council of turning the city into a "ghost town" while former Goulburn Main Street committee member, Paul Stamatellis, believed corporate signage and heritage buildings could co-exist.
Mr Martin said he hoped the Silly Solly's example showed business owners and developers that the council would apply the rules and take a consistent approach to signage in the heritage conservation area.
"We've made them go through a process for the common good and to ensure that the heritage area does what it's intended to do," he said.
He did not believe the council had issued any financial penalties to the owner at this stage. The work is yet to be finalised.
