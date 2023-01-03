Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Gundary and Merino solar farms at Goulburn consider planning law changes

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated January 3 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gundary landowner Troy McNally was among residents who called for Goulburn's inclusion in planning legislation for large-scale renewable energy projects. He will be almost completely surrounded by solar panels if the Gundary solar farm goes ahead. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Goulburn's inclusion in laws governing large-scale renewable energy projects is not deterring two companies from pressing ahead with solar farm plans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.