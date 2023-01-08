Bushfire season is upon us

The unforgettable tragedy of the 2019-2020 bushfire season was a devastating reminder of the importance of all Australians having a bushfire plan in place. Picture supplied.

This is branded content for the NSW Rural Fire Service.



The summer months are synonymous with relaxation, fun and festivities, but for Australians living in rural areas, summer also means a heightened bushfire risk.

The devastating impacts of bushfires are etched into the memories of Australians nation-wide, especially those who have experienced it first hand. The 2019-2020 bushfire season was an unforgettable tragedy, devastating lives, homes, wildlife and livelihoods. It was the worst one on record, and taught Australians that preparation is absolutely key, and imperative to survival.

Bushfire is something nobody wants to relive, but regional Australians have accepted that there's every chance they will, and the only thing to do is plan for it.

The NSW Rural Fire Service is echoing this message, encouraging people to plan for bushfires by preparing their homes and having a bush fire survival plan in place. They're also spreading the message that conditions can change in an instant.

"It's important that people prepare for fires because they can happen with little to no warning. So despite there currently being some wet weather around, we are expecting those conditions to change," said Inspector Ben Shepherd, of the NSW Rural Fire Service.

"By being prepared, your home stands a much better chance of surviving a fire, whether you're there to defend it or if you choose to leave early. And that's why it's important that we do those bits of preparation now and maintain them right through the year."

There are many things NSW residents can do to prepare their homes for the unfortunate event of a fire, to reduce the likelihood of homes becoming a casualty when faced with imminent threat. And the timeliness of these preparations is key.

"There's some simple things that people can do around the house, and that's cleaning away combustibles, so things like wood piles that might still be piled up against the side of the house from winter," Inspector Shepherd said.

"Keeping lawns mown and grass around the home short. Trimming back overhanging branches as well, and of course clearing out gutters so there's no combustible materials in those areas where embers can actually land and catch on fire.

"But the most important thing we want people to do is have a discussion about what they'll do if impacted by fire.

"So what is the family going to do? Where are they going to go? What are they going to take? When are they going to go if they are impacted by fire? Because making those decisions now is far better than trying to make decisions at the last minute when a fire might be bearing down on your home."

The risk of grass fires is high, and their more aggressive nature makes the prospect of an underprepared summer a scary one. Picture supplied.

A combination of weather patterns and the regrowth from past bushfire seasons has created the perfect storm of fire conditions, making it more important than ever for residents to do what they can to reduce the risk.

The risk of grass fires is high, and their more aggressive nature makes the prospect of an underprepared summer, a scary one.

"What we have seen is wet weather over the last two years, and that's led to an increase in grass growth and crop growth on the western side of the Great Dividing Range especially," Inspector Shepherd said.

"Now with grass fires, once these areas dry out, the grass becomes more susceptible to fire. Grass fires move incredibly quick, in fact at least three times quicker than a bushfire. So they can quickly cut roads and impact homes, stock and livelihoods with little to no warning.

"So we need people to understand that risk and especially as we move through this time of year when people might be moving around the state.

"Even though you may not live in a grassland area, it might be a place that you're visiting or even camping in, so it's important that you understand the risk, and understand the fire danger for that area. And importantly, have a plan for those areas, especially if you live, work or play in those areas."



The message is clear. Bushfire is something that humans have little control over, however residents can mitigate the chances of homes and livelihoods falling victim to it, and prioritise their families safety well in advance.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has worked hard to make valuable information available to NSW residents, and they have a key piece of advice for those who live in fire-prone areas.

"At any time when there is a fire, obviously it's important to remain calm, making calm, logical decisions about what you're going to do. But that's why having that plan in place before there even is a fire is crucial," Inspector Shepherd said.

"There's lots of information on the Rural Fire Service website, or you can use our step-by-step guide to making your bush fire plan at www.myfireplan.com.au. By having that information now, when doing those bits of preparation around the home, you'll be better prepared, not just for the coming weeks of this season, but for the rest of the year as well."