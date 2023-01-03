Goulburn Post
Nick Kyrgios recharges 'green machine' Tesla during Goulburn stop

Louise Thrower
Louise Thrower
Updated January 3 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
Cr Nathan McDonald snagged a photo with international tennis ace, Nick Kyrgios who was charging his Tesla EV (right) at the Goulburn Visitors Information Centre on Monday. Pictures by Nathan McDonald.

Nathan McDonald admits he might have slightly 'stalked' Australian tennis star, Nick Kyrgios when he dropped into Goulburn on Monday.

