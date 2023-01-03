Nathan McDonald admits he might have slightly 'stalked' Australian tennis star, Nick Kyrgios when he dropped into Goulburn on Monday.
The Upper Lachlan Shire councillor was lunching in Belmore Park when he happened to notice Krygios heading back to the Tesla chargers in Sloane Street, after grabbing a snack up town.
The tennis ace had been charging his distinctive green Tesla Model X electric vehicle at the chargers near the Goulburn Visitors Information Centre.
Sharing a common interest, Cr McDonald ambled over and struck up a conversation.
"He's a really nice bloke - nothing like you sometimes see on the tennis court," he said.
"We had a five-minute conversation and I asked him whether he was ready for (the upcoming Australian Open in) Melbourne. He said he'd be okay. I couldn't believe I saw him in Goulburn."
The 27-year-old, from Canberra, also agreed to a photo but was keen to get back in his car to avoid any crowds. He was the only person charging his EV at the time.
However, the stations are traditionally busy during the holiday period.
Cr McDonald is a fan of EVs. He previously ordered a Tesla Model 3 but since being shipped from Shanghai, it has been held up at the Port Kembla dock due to congestion.
"They really are the way of the future," he said.
Currently he drives a Nissan Navara which costs about $135 to fill up. In contrast, using a super charger on his EV is likely to cost just $20. Cr McDonald is planning to install solar panels on his house, enabling him to charge the vehicle for free.
"I'd love to see more chargers in Upper Lachlan Shire but it's a matter of getting grants and putting in the infrastructure," he said.
Currently, the only EV charger in the Shire is at Bailey's Garage in Gunning. The free service opened in December, 2021, with its operating costs covered by the Gunning District Association for two years.
Goulburn is relatively well serviced with eight Tesla chargers at the Visitors Centre. The Goulburn Group initiated these in 2015.
Last year, the Goulburn Workers Club also installed three new 22kW electric vehicle chargers in the McKell Place carpark. The PlugShare app also shows chargers at Goulburn's Best Western motel in Lagoon Street and the Heritage Motor Inn on Sydney Road.
The Budget Petrol service station, otherwise known as The Gateway, has four.
Cr McDonald said more chargers near the Big Merino would be welcome.
The Goulburn Group last year wrote to major businesses in town, including Woolworths and Bunnings, urging them to install more chargers, given the greater take-up of EVs.
