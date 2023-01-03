Crypto 101: How do automated market makers work?

Now financial transactions can now be carried out between two parties directly, without an intermediary, allowing for a trustless exchange of assets allowing cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase to thrive. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

With its emphasis on decentralisation, cryptocurrency has undoubtedly been one of the most formidable recent technical interventions. Financial transactions can now be carried out between two parties directly, without an intermediary, allowing for a trustless exchange of assets. It's encouraging to see significant cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase thrive.

Moreover, recent studies show that verified users from the Coinbase platform have increased at least three times between 2019 and 2021. Conversely, we have seen the rise of decentralised trading platforms. Some intriguing platforms offer users incentives for generating liquidity while operating trading arenas on blockchain networks.

In this article, we will first take a general look at how traditional market maker systems have operated in the past, then define what automated market makers are, and finally discuss the inner workings of the emerging automated alternative.

What are traditional market makers?

To grasp the automated market maker (AMM) system, familiarity with traditional market makers is necessary. In traditional markets like those for gold, oil, and stocks, market makers provide the liquidity that enables buyers and sellers to transact at or near the posted price.

Essentially, a market maker is someone whose job is to find a buyer for a seller's goods or services. A trade can't be executed without a compatible buy-and-sell order. This method is analogous to the order book paradigm, where orders are accumulated and managed in a central database.

Many market makers and investors can benefit from the order book exchange, a tried-and-true method in international finance. Imagine the same thing happening with cryptocurrency. The standard market maker would find a buyer for your tokens if you wanted to sell them.

In contrast, if investors are looking to acquire a token, it is the market maker's responsibility to locate suitable buyers. Large financial institutions have traditionally acted as market makers in the financial sector.

The conventional market makers' willingness to take risks while buying and selling assets was remarkable. Traditional market makers incurred a cost per covered asset to hedge against these dangers.

However, when smart contracts are involved, the standard market maker procedure can take a long time. That's why AMMs are essential in this kind of environment.

What are automated market makers?

After learning about the role of a market maker, you may be interested in reading a more in-depth explanation regarding automated market makers. When it comes to cryptocurrency trading, decentralised exchanges (DEX) are all about cutting out the middleman. A great AMM example would be PancakeSwap; consider checking PancakeSwap prices and examine them in real time.

Moreover, DEX users have a high degree of independence in making transactions directly from their non-custodial wallets. However, the most intriguing part of decentralised exchanges is the use of autonomous protocols called autonomous market makers to replace order matching systems and the order book model.

An automated market maker is, at its core, a protocol, algorithm, or formula that facilitates the pricing of assets. The automated market maker algorithm is used instead of the order book model used by conventional exchanges to aid in asset pricing. It's essential to keep in mind that each protocol may use a slightly different AMM formula.

Interestingly, each AMM has a unique algorithm based on the use case it intends to address. However, all AMMs have one key characteristic: they all employ algorithms to establish asset prices.

AMMs have the potential to decentralise the acquisition of fair crypto-asset values, paving the way for every user to launch their market on a blockchain-based system.

How do automated market makers work?

Independent crypto traders on a decentralised exchange can now conduct transactions thanks to automated market making. Only one buyer or seller of bitcoin is needed. For example, a smart contract may be used to facilitate the sale of cryptocurrency.

This smart contract creates the market or brings together the two parties involved in the transaction. Transactions in decentralised finance are conducted not between individuals but between users and contracts. The asset price on AMM exchanges is determined by the exchange's algorithm rather than by an order book.

In addition, liquidity providers play a role in making AMM cryptocurrency transactions possible. A user that contributes tokens to a liquidity pool is known in the cryptocurrency industry as a liquidity provider. For liquidity providers to participate in AMMs, tokens are issued that reflect a fraction of the liquidity pool that the provider controls. These tokens are convertible.

What are liquidity pools and providers?

The AMM DEFI ecosystem relies on liquidity pools to function normally. This idea is fundamental to how AMMs work. In a smart contract, assets are gathered into pools called liquidity.

Liquidity in liquidity pools, unlike in centralised and traditional exchanges, does not need to be approved by a regulating body that monitors everyone's money.

On the other side, liquidity providers like to be compensated for every successful exchange, such as exchanging BTC and LTC. Thus, they are prepared to lock some of their assets in a smart contract.

There has not been widespread adoption of liquidity pools in the financial sector. Still, it's an intriguing idea that has the potential to speed up and simplify even the most everyday financial transactions.

As more and more users use liquidity pools to conduct transactions, the incentives for liquidity providers to do so diminish. However, even if that were the case, the primary advantage of liquidity pools would still stand, albeit with a lower risk of temporary loss.

Takeaway

Automated market makers address the deficiencies of traditional market making. The conventional procedure needs manual labour, which is considerably more time-consuming for traders and market makers. Because of this new supply of liquidity, the decentralised finance industry has been able to advance significantly.