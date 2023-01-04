Blessed with an eye for detail, John Docker could meticulously build model ships from scratch from early in his life.
The same patience, attention to detail, passion for learning and commitment typified the man whom the Goulburn community highly respected throughout his long career as a histopathologist
Dr John Brougham Docker died at his Goulburn home on December 27, 2022. He was seventy-eight.
Born into a medical dynasty at Coonabarabran in September, 1944, he was one of three children to Dr Ernie Docker and Annie Adams, a nurse. His grandfather, Ernie, had also been a GP.
The family moved to Goulburn when John was a toddler. As a child he enjoyed nothing more than spending time tinkering on cars in the garage with Ernie. Even at this stage he was 'diagnosing, finding solutions' and applying a curious mind, his son, Ben, said.
His father had a thriving GP practice at the growing McKell medical clinic.
It was little surprise that he wanted to be a doctor from an early age. Following his education at Bourke Street Primary and Shore in Sydney, John completed a medical degree at Sydney University. He graduated with a Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor of Medicine in 1969.
His brother, Noel, also pursued medicine, going on to become one of Goulburn's best known obstetricians.
While completing his residency at Newcastle Hospital, John met physiotherapist, Janet Tweedie. She was soon struck by the tall blonde-haired doctor.
"We had similar values. He was good looking and had a quick sense of humour," she said.
They married in 1971 and convinced by his good friend, Geoff Ether, John decided to pursue pathology. The couple moved to London where he completed studies at Hammersmith College. Soon, he was working as a registrar at Charing Cross Hospital, applying his skills in haematology, microbiology, histopathology and biochemistry.
Dr Docker also lectured at the hospital's medical school. The couple's first child, Lucy, was born during what Ben described as his parents' "salad days" in London.
Upon returning to Australia in 1975, John worked at Canberra Hospital, then Sydney's Saint Vincent's and Prince of Wales Hospitals.
The family, including by this time children Ben and Alison, moved to Goulburn in 1978. Another daughter, Catherine, was born here.
Dr Docker established at McKell Medical Clinic, taking over from the retiring Dr Alan Hazelton. At one stage, he, Noel and their father were in practice together at the same clinic.
"He was very committed to his work and had a belief in community service," Janet said.
"He was compassionate, kind and professional in his approach and was big on building relations with other doctors."
John rose early, studying histopathology slides from 4.30am and then walking up to 14km daily between the hospital, where he was a visiting medical officer from 1978 to 2010, his clinic and home.
Life was busy, as he also balanced coronial work and his private clinic, which he later moved to Bourke Street.
At one stage he was the sole general pathologist in NSW.
From the late 1990s, across two stints until 2006, Dr Docker worked with Capital Pathology.
Also in the late 1990s, he and the community fought off moves to shift pathology services from Goulburn Base Hospital. As Janet explained, it was not just about his job security but fears the city and local doctors would suffer.
"He believed that if pathology went, there would be no quick reference for doctors and the hospital would be downgraded," she said.
It was a stressful time and a battle with bureaucracy followed. Dr Docker was forced to renew his contract every month, and then annually. The community rallied behind him and thanks to the efforts of people like Bill Cooper, Dr Sue Storrier, the council and politicians, the service was retained
Perseverance was Dr Docker's strongpoint. Despite the challenges he always told his children "the race was not always to the swift."
Ben said his father never instructed but taught by example and was always patient and attentive.
"If you wanted to talk to him about something he would put down his book and give you his full attention. He wanted to grab the full metal of what you were saying," he said.
Their father was also multi-talented. He sang and acted with the Argyle musical Society, performed in the Consort of Voices, loved tennis, riding his Harley bike and building model ships. Janet said his love of music was fostered from young, when he performed in the Saint Saviour's choir.
He also travelled, but was most content at home in his garden, which he and Janet had transformed from a "windswept sheep paddock" to a thriving piece of paradise.
Dr Docker continued to work in an anti-coagulant clinic up until his retirement in 2018.
He passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 27.
Janet said she would remember her husband for many things, including his deep sense of commitment and "quirky sense of humour."
"He was gentle, kind and very self effacing. He never sought the limelight but was quiet and considered," she said.
Ben said his father was on a journey of continual self improvement, which he fostered in his family. The point wasn't to win but to be better than before and learn something along the way.
"Above all, be ethical, be upstanding, be your best," he said.
Dr Docker is survived by Janet, his children Ben, Alison and Catherine, his sister, Ruth, and three grandchildren. Daughter, Lucy, and brother, Noel, predeceased him.
His funeral service will be held at Saint Saviour's Cathedral on Tuesday, January 10 at 11am. A private cremation will follow.
