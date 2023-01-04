Potentially-toxic findings at the Wyangala Dam north of Crookwell have triggered an urgent "red alert" warning from NSWWater.
Blue-green algae has been identified near the dam wall, at the Inland Waters Park, and within the Lachlan River downstream.
An alert says drinking from the site is unsafe for humans, pets, or livestock. Recreational activities such as swimming and water sports are discouraged.
Fish, mussels, or crayfish caught in the water system should not be consumed.
Blue-green algae - officially known as Cyanobacteria - is naturally occurring and can be caused by runoff after flood events. It cannot be treated by boiling.
The organism is known to cause gastroenteritis, liver damage, irritation, and other serious health problems.
People who believe they may have been affected are urged to seek immediate medical advice.
NSWWater says its red alert will remain in place until "monitoring and test results confirm the risk is sufficiently diminished."
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.