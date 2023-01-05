Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Surf Life Saving NSW and NSW Police marine safety warning to inland residents

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated January 5 2023 - 7:46pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water safety is critically important inland in rivers and dams and lakes.

In the seven days between Christmas Day and [Monday] January 2 Surf Lifesaving NSW lifesavers and lifeguards rescued over 1200 people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.