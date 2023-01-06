Racing on Wednesday, January 4 was on Middle Arm Road for a 20km Handicap.
Nine riders signed on under overcast skies and a threat of rain.
Setting out from the cemetery, riders made the steady climb to the turnaround just past Dennys Lane.
READ ALSO:
From Dennys Lane it was a fast ride back to the finish line.
The first group off limit were Mark Stutchbury and Ted Goad.
The second group of Glen Apps, Nadine Moroney, Elsie Apps and Chris Berry were off three minutes and 30 seconds.
The scratch riders were Shannon Apps, Wayne Bensley and Phil Champion off four minutes 30 seconds.
The second group of riders caught the limit group by the turnaround and set a cracking pace for the return journey.
Glen, Moroney and Elsie continued to work together to open up a handy lead over Berry as he dropped off the group.
Berry was soon caught by Shannon and Bensley and managed to hang on as they tried to catch the leaders.
Bensley and Shannon put the pedal to the metal in a last attempt to bridge the gap but could only get within 15 seconds of the leaders.
Elsie timed her sprint to perfection and took out line honours by three seconds over Moroney with Glen a further second back in third place.
Shannon was the best of the chasers taking out the fastest time.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.