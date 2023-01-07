A man escaped injury on Saturday morning when the trailer of his truck rolled on the Taralga Road.
The vehicle was headed towards Taralga when the crash occurred some 500 metres south of the township at 9am, police said.
The trailer tipped over and spilled part of its recycled rubbish load onto the road.
Sergeant Matt Donoghue said the driver was not injured and the road was closed for about one hour to allow Upper Lachlan Shire Council workers to clear part of the thoroughfare. One lane was re-opened soon after.
Taralga RFS was also on scene. A heavy vehicle tow arrived from Goulburn on Saturday morning.
The scene was left under the control of council workers.
The cause is under investigation.
