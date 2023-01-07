Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn to host Western Sydney Wanderers' school holidays soccer coaching clinic

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated January 8 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wanderers were in town in May, 2022. Picture supplied.

After a successful visit last year, the Western Sydney Wanderers are back in town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.