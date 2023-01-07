After a successful visit last year, the Western Sydney Wanderers are back in town.
The A-League club returns to Cookbundoon from 9am to 11am and midday to 3pm on Monday, January 16 and will run a school holidays soccer coaching clinic.
The clinics are the perfect opportunity for new and pre-existing players to master the basic foundations of football.
The first session is the beginner's clinic for kids of all genders aged between five and eight and is aimed towards players who are starting to enhance their footballs skills.
It will include a dynamic high-quality session with the fully qualified and highly experienced coaches from the club.
The advanced clinic for those aged between nine to 12 is in the second session.
Those participants need to have a strong desire to improve, be intensely coached and having had previous playing experience at a high level.
The cost of the clinics are $80 per player and first timers will receive a full Western Sydney Wanderers kit including a jersey, shorts and socks.
Active Kids Vouchers are accepted.
To register for the coaching clinic, go to the Southern Tablelands Football Association's Facebook page where players will find more information on how to register online.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
