A grass fire has been extinguished at Goulburn South.
At about 3.15pm, three units from the Goulburn Fire Station responded to the 40m by 40m fire next to the Hume Highway at the southern Goulburn turnoff.
RFS said most of the active flame, believed to be caused by debris from the highway, was extinguished at about 3.30pm.
Crews were released from the scene at about 3.53pm.
All lanes of the Hume Highway remained open due to minimum smoke impact.
