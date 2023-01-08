Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Goulburn Fire Station crews respond to grass fire at Goulburn South

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated January 8 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A grass fire has been extinguished.

A grass fire has been extinguished at Goulburn South.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.