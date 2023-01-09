Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals

Surf Beach metal detectorist Bevan Badcott helps people find lost items at the beach

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated January 9 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry and his mates were down from the Canberra region when he lost his one and only car key on the beach at Malua Bay. Photo supplied.

Being able to recover and return lost items with a sentimental value to their owner gives South Coast metal detectorist Bevan Badcott a thrill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.