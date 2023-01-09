Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Mulwaree Council boss outlines vision for future

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated January 9 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Mulwaree Council CEO Aaron Johansson has recommended a suite of improvements for the organisation over the next three years. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Council CEO Aaron Johansson has set out his vision for the organisation, six months after taking up the role.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.