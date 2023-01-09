Council CEO Aaron Johansson has set out his vision for the organisation, six months after taking up the role.
Rather than a wholesale restructure, the council boss likens his 'organisational plan' to a realignment.
"Just like when you go the chiropractor to have a realignment, we're having a subtle one to ensure we're servicing the community as best we can," he said.
The plan is a result of five months' consultation with staff and external 'stakeholders.' Mr Johansson said it was aimed at identifying deficiencies but also what the council was doing well.
READ MORE:
It found that economic development was "not robust," with "little focus on building the region's capacity and capability to meet proponents' needs."
The CEO said he firmly believed there should be dedicated position, rather than have it split, as was previously the case. On Monday, the council's new economic development manager, Danae Vitnell, started work.
"The key point is to grow our population over time and bring new opportunities to the region," he said.
He saw opportunities in renewable energy, including hydrogen power, which was receiving greater government attention. Data warehousing also presented opportunities. Mr Johansson is proposing to establish a local advisory group as a 'think tank.'
Strategic planning will also receive greater focus. The CEO said constant changes to the NSW planning system had prevented the council from progressing its own improvements. More planning proposals flowing from the Urban and Fringe Housing Strategy were exacerbating the issue.
On the planning front, he saw room for some improvements, particularly to a 'cumbersome' state government online portal, and community education.
"We need people to understand the process they have to go through," Mr Johansson said.
"I've found issues in the planning department but more often than not it is because people have not gone through a pre-lodgement meeting to understand what's required."
He told The Post the current 'To be Easy to do Business With' mission statement did not resonate with employees. This was not because customer service wasn't important but the motto "over simplified" the fact that councils were bound by statutory rules. A new mission statement will be developed.
Community engagement will also receive attention. Mr Johansson believed that while the council met its statutory obligations, there was "little community consultation" on large infrastructure projects and the region's overarching needs.
"The policy is dated and the ways of engaging with people have changed with technology...We need to be better in how we go about it, including with the villages, and how we can best serve their needs in the future," he said.
Similarly, councillors advocated for the community but they didn't meet regularly to discuss the broader issues impacting the region. This would include the effect of state planning policies. An internal advocacy advisory committee will be established, comprising staff and councillors.
With the state election looming, Mr Johansson is compiling a list of issues to put before Goulburn candidates. They include fast rail and greater road funding.
On other fronts, the CEO says the council doesn't appear to have a well developed climate action and adaptation strategy that prepares it for "a net zero future." A plan to achieve net zero emissions will be developed by early 2024.
"It's important to have tangible targets...My priority to develop a strategy that ensures the community is not financially disadvantaged and that enables us to meet our fiscal responsibilities," Mr Johansson said.
Electric vehicles did not currently meet the council's specifications and were costly but could be considered in the future.
In the same vein, plans will be implemented for the area's waste landfills. Goulburn tip has about 12 years' life left and Marulan's - 18 to 20 years.
The council will contribute annually to a reserve fund for landfill closure plans and future waste management options.
An $8 million re-use facility is under construction at the Goulburn Waste Management Centre.
Mr Johansson has ruled out the use of Veolia's Woodlawn facility at this stage. Instead, he prefers waste minimisation.
"We have the building blocks for green waste and organics and we continue to promote recycling," he said.
"My view is the less we put into the landfill, the better."
In other areas, he wants more coordinated cooperation with other councils in the region and a "meaningful First Nations relations policy."
Mr Johansson said the current approach was 'inconsistent' with other contemporary government practices. A staff working party will be formed to develop a reconciliation action plan.
Councillors signed off on the plan at their recent meeting. The actions will be implemented in the next three years.
Six months in to the job, the CEO's feet are well established under the desk.
"I'm enjoying the role," Mr Johansson said.
"We have amazing staff who are passionate about the region...It's an interesting area we live in that doesn't come without challenges but I thrive on that."
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.