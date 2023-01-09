RFS crews are dousing a grass fire west of Goulburn.
Pomeroy, Goulburn and Crookwell units attended the outbreak, just after 3pm, on Range Road, some 20km from Goulburn.
Operational officer Mitchell Butler said a 30 metre by 40 metre area was alight but was being controlled. Parkesbourne RFS is en route to assist.
No property is under threat and the cause is under investigation.
Earlier, just after midday Monday, Gunning RFS attended a motor vehicle crash on Boureong Drive at Gunning.
A vehicle left the road and landed in a gully beside the road. An elderly man was assessed by ambulance paramedics and transported to Yass Hospital as a precaution. Police also attended.
Meantime, several other small fires have broken out in the district. On Sunday afternoon, crews extinguished an outbreak near the Hume Highway exit at south Goulburn.
At 11am Sunday, Marulan RFS responded quickly to a running grass fire on a Wollumbi Road property. It burnt a half hectare and was caused by a slasher, Mr Butler said.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
