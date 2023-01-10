The council is preparing to take legal action over an owner's failure to demolish the former Saint John's orphanage.
The extensively damaged Mundy Street structure was not bulldozed by the December 31 deadline the council set in June, 2022.
CEO Aaron Johansson said on Monday that the organisation was pursuing "all legal options available."
"Council (compliance) officers attended the orphanage last week to review the works done and not implemented and reviewed the site's safety," he said.
"We are very disappointed that the demolition didn't occur by the end of December."
Owner, John Ferrrara, said in November that he was doing his best to comply with the order but the work was two months behind schedule due to the complexities involved and wet weather delays. Asbestos had to be removed before demolition started. However a licensed and accredited asbestos removalist was only engaged in November.
On Tuesday, Mr Ferrara said he was working at the site "every day."
"The asbestos removal is starting soon, I hope next week, and the council knows that," he told The Post.
Mr Ferrara said the removal had been delayed due to the contractor's schedule.
He expected this phase to be finished within a month, when demolition could start.
"It will be all down by March," he said.
Mr Ferrara wants to build a unit development on the site once cleared. He has flagged an "$80 million 294-unit" project, for which he was yet to lodge formal plans.
Any action will add to council legal bills.
Its 2021/22 annual report revealed that $453,186 was spent on legal proceedings associated with all planning and development matters.
The majority of this, $356,791 was spent defending Wakefield Park raceway owners' appeal in the NSW Land and Environment Court. Benalla Auto Club appealed consent conditions in the council's 2021 consent for a development application. In turn, the court handed down 'more restrictive' noise conditions, prompting the owners to suspend operations at the Braidwood Road motor racing facility in September, 2022.
A total $10,342 has been spent defending a class one Land and Environment Court appeal against the council's refusal of a large shed, comprising living areas, at Forest Siding Road, Middle Arm.
The structure, measuring 46-metre long by 21m wide by 7.7m high and including 13 bedrooms, had already been built when it first came to council attention in 2020.
A total $7968 was spent defending another class one appeal against the council's refusal of a modification to residential units in Fenwick Crescent.
Council CEO Aaron Johansson said where ever possible, the organisation tried to strike a negotiated solution.
"My view is that court is the last option but if all other (avenues) are exhausted, then that's the course we take," he said.
