Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Mulwaree Council prepares legal case over St John's orphanage

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated January 10 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saint John's orphanage is still standing, 10 days after a council deadline for demolition. Picture by Louise Thrower.

The council is preparing to take legal action over an owner's failure to demolish the former Saint John's orphanage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.