The operators of a wind farm that caught fire on January 5 are investigating the cause.
A turbine in the Cullerin wind farm near Breadalbane erupted in flames at about 6am that morning, sparking a strong RFS response.
READ MORE:
While crews stayed to prevent any threat of the fire's spread, representatives of Vestas, which operates and maintains the turbines, advised the best course was to let the blaze self extinguish.
A spokesperson for wind farm owner, EDL Energy, said the turbine self extinguished later that morning.
She said an investigation into the cause could take several months.
"A comprehensive investigation is now underway," she said in a statement.
"We understand there is significant interest in this event and EDL is committed to sharing the learnings and outcomes from this investigation with the industry and stakeholders."
The company thanked the RFS and Vestas for "working together so quickly and effectively to safely manage the incident."
Only seven out of the 15 turbines are currently operating. The spokeswoman said the 14 turbines were expected to be energised in the next two weeks.
The company declined comment on whether turbines had caught fire before and what protocols it had in place for such events. The blaze was inaccessible for firefighters.
Its 2021 annual environmental management report stated there were no incidents or non-compliances within the one-year reporting period.
It also stated that a Bushfire Risk Management Plan had been updated with the latest RFS version of Planning for Bushfire Protection, which was in operation at the site.
"No fire incidents have occurred onsite to date. General site maintenance activities have been undertaken during this reporting period," the document stated.
There were two bird strikes on the turbines over the year.
When the Cullerin wind farm was first proposed by Taurus Energy in 2012, a former Breadalbane RFS captain said he was deeply concerned as to how firefighters might fight a fire in a wind tower should a blaze break out.
"We are living in one of the State's driest and most fire-prone areas, particularly in summer, and many believe these towers pose a fire risk," Rod Edwards said at the time.
"Several have caught alight in Europe and only recently a fire broke out in one turbine in South Australia.
"The mix of oil and electricity can be a potent thing, particularly when something seizes or goes wrong and with the 16 turbines actual generation equipment planned for the Cullerin area expected to stand 80 metres high, we do not have equipment to fight such an outbreak."
The wind farm has a 30 megawatt capacity.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.