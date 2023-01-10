Investigations are continuing following a police raid on a Bradfordville property on Tuesday.
Police blocked off both ends of Nichols Street at about 10.30am. Officers executed a search warrant on a residence as part of an ongoing investigation into drug supply and firearm offences in the area, a police spokesman said.
"During the warrant, police seized a machete, and a small amount of drugs believed to be methylamphetamine," he said.
A tactical response squad also attended as a precaution during the search.
No arrests were made.
The spokesman said inquiries were ongoing.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
