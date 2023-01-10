Commander's desk: Are you prepared for natural disasters?

The recent unseasonal fluctuation in weather highlights the need for everyone to be prepared in the case of a natural disaster as the new year rings in.
The NSW Police Force principles of emergency management include Prevention, Preparation, Response and Recovery. However, nothing can replace the value of a community ready to work with Emergency Services and other agencies when it comes to fires and floods.
How can you prepare?
The NSW Rural Fire Service website is a hub of essential information on how you, your family and your community can prepare for the protection of lives, homes, and pets.
You can visit https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare for tips and information.
And if the last 12 months have taught us anything, floods can and will have a devastating effect across the state.
Visit the Services Australia website to discover how you can set up a plan, obtain local information and protect your home against fires, floods, and storms.
