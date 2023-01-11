Goulburn Post
Changed traffic conditions on the Hume Highway at Sutton Forrest

Updated January 11 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:32pm
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Hume Highway between Sally's Corner Road and the Illawarra Highway at Sutton Forrest from Sunday.

