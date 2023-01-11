Changed traffic conditions on the Hume Highway at Sutton Forrest

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Hume Highway between Sally's Corner Road and the Illawarra Highway at Sutton Forrest from Sunday.
Work to repair the northbound lanes and the on ramp to the Illawarra Highway will be carried out at night between 7.30pm and 5am from Sunday January 15 to Tuesday January 17, weather permitting.
A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h and single lane closures will be in place during work hours.
The on ramp to the Illawarra Highway will be closed on Tuesday January 17, weather permitting. Detours will be in place via the Old Hume Highway and will add up to 15 minutes additional travel time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
