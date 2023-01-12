Goulburn Post
State government opens up Regional Job Creation Fund round

Updated January 12 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:30am
Goulburn's Hidrive manufacturing business previously received $820,000 under the Job Creation Fund. Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman (second right) is pictured with Mark McCarthy, Stan Eagle, Danny Davies and Lisa Kofod. Picture supplied.

Businesses in the Goulburn electorate are invited to apply for funding to create job opportunities.

