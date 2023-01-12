Jayne Denham is one of Australia's most admired country performers who has appeared on festival main stages across Australia and the US. She has a string of Top 10 country chart hits, including five reaching number one. Her duet with Troy Kemp, Hung Up On You has had more than a million streams and her single, Black Coffee & White Lines became an international hit after she featured three members of hugely popular TV show, Ice Road Truckers in the video.

