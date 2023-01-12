Taralga Rodeo has announced a free concert for the community to celebrate the event's on Saturday, January 28.
Australian country music chart toppers Hurricane Fall - who have recently been announced as Lee Kernaghan's new backing band - and two-time Golden Guitar nominee Jayne Denham will rock the Taralga Showgrounds stage with their dynamic live shows that have seen each act earn a slew of fans in the country music scene over the past few years.
And it's not just rodeo payers who get to enjoy this exciting live music event. Taralga Rodeo will present this concert free for everyone to enjoy at the conclusion of the day's events, thanks to the Upper Lachlan Shire Council, with support from the NSW Government Reconnecting Regional - Community Events Funding.
The Taralga Rodeo is held each year around Australia Day and is a not-for-profit event with all monies raised donated back into the Taralga community.
With camping available, the gates open at 7am for ticket holders to roll in and set up their swags before the bull riding and bronc bucking action begins at 8.30am, leading into the open events which commence at noon.
When the show ends, the bar will be in full swing and this year's bands will play late into the evening. At 7pm, the showgrounds gates will open for the general public to come in for free and boogie on to the second half of local band Brew's two-hour set, with the headline portion of the show kicking off at 8pm.
Hurricane Fall is a five-piece band who were born and raised in Australia's country music capital, Tamworth, with four members now based in Newcastle, where the live music scene is a thriving hub of creative diversity.
Formed in 2014, the group's debut album, Ain't Leavin was nominated for a Golden Guitar award for Album of the Year. At the end of 2022, Lee Kernaghan OAM invited Hurricane Fall to join his 2023 tour, not only as support act but also as the superstar's backing band.
Jayne Denham is one of Australia's most admired country performers who has appeared on festival main stages across Australia and the US. She has a string of Top 10 country chart hits, including five reaching number one. Her duet with Troy Kemp, Hung Up On You has had more than a million streams and her single, Black Coffee & White Lines became an international hit after she featured three members of hugely popular TV show, Ice Road Truckers in the video.
So even if you haven't had the chance to enjoy the Taralga Rodeo during the day, bring your picnic chair or blanket and your dancing boots for an evening of solid Aussie country music performed by our own rising stars.
But why miss out on the daytime fun? Tickets to Taralga Rodeo can be purchased for $45 (family pass), $25 (one adult) and $10 (12-17) with free entry for children under 12 years. Go to https://www.facebook.com/taralgarodeo/ or taralgarodeo.com.au for more info.
Visit taralgarodeo.com.au or the Taralga Rodeo Facebook page for more info.
