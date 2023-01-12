More commercial enterprises are springing up in Marys Mount as another large subdivision prepares to start work.
A carwash, currently under construction, is expected to open in March near the corner of Marys Mount and Crookwell Roads.
Ganter Constructions employee, Richard Toparis, said it would include manual and auto bays and cater for caravans, trucks and recreational vehicles.
The company hopes to start work on a 1500 square metre supermarket later in 2023, subject to final council sign-off. The development, between the carwash and martial arts studio, already has council approval.
Meantime, a hairdressing salon will open next week in the same building occupied by the dojo studio. A beautician and four other shops will follow at the rear. Medical facilities are also planned for the general area.
Mr Toparis said a service station was earmarked for the corner of Marys Mount and Crookwell Roads but his company had not lodged a development application yet.
K&Gz cafe and a childcare centre are also operating in the area.
"We've made good inroads and have a nice little commercial area going with good access...It's looking pretty good," he said.
The company has argued the case for a supermarket in the growing suburb for several years. The council was reluctant to approve one that competed with Goulburn's CBD but in the past few years signed off on a 1500sqm supermarket. An operator is yet to be announced.
Ganter Constructions is midway through developing 211 lots in the Mistful Park subdivision.
Council planning director Scott Martin said the service station and supermarket were the "final pieces in the puzzle" for the area.
Marys Mount was originally pegged for 2000 lots but he told The Post it could be more now given that some areas were zoned for residential, including around the Middle Arm Road end, and were only now going through planning processes.
The 205-lot Blakeley's Run subdivision at 129 Marys Mount Road, east of Teneriffe Estate, is one of the largest developments.
Purchased by DevCor in June 2021, the owners revised the estate's former design and renegotiated a voluntary planning agreement (VPA) with the council.
It comprises predominantly 700 square metre blocks, with some slightly larger. There will only be a "handful" of dual occupancies.
The company's development manager, Andrew Cooper, said the first three stages, comprising 65 lots, had sold since their May, 2022 release. The 700sqm lots start at $415,000.
"We've had pretty good sales," he said.
Managing director Paul Thompson said the company specialised and invested in urban communities in regional areas.
"We liked the fundamentals of the Goulburn market," he said.
"We saw it as having strong demand and low (housing) supply. There was an opportunity to tidy up the (previous) master plan and deliver a good development that was close to schools and services. At the time, there were a lot of people from Canberra, southwest Sydney, Canberra, the Southern Highlands and locally buying into the Goulburn market."
The company hopes to start earthworks in the next few months, following public exhibition of the VPA.
The master plan allows for 280 lots, but the additional 65 blocks won't be released until construction is underway on the first four stages.
Mr Cooper said a key feature was 10 hectares allocated for a native vegetation reserve in the 41ha site. This was a biodiversity offset required under legislation.
The VPA also required stormwater bio-detention basins, drainage reserves, dedication of land to widen Marys Mount Road, and a 950-metre shared pathway valued at $71,400 to be built.
Mr Cooper said this would be constructed through the estate's central spine and connect to the Teneriffe subdivision and Marys Mount Road.
The council will publicly exhibit the VPA for 28 days. A further report on submissions will be presented to councillors.
Mr Martin said this was the final step in the process.
"Once the community lets us know they're okay with the VPA, it allows (the developers) to start full-scale work," he said.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
