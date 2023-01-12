RFS crews have extinguished a grassfire on Braidwood Road.
One lane of the road was closed for firefighter safety.
The fire broke out at about 1.40pm near the junction of Painters Lane, some 15km southeast of Goulburn.
ALSO READ:
RFS operational officer Mitchell Butler said four crews, comprising 10 personnel, attended the scene just after 2pm. The fire burnt out a 100 metre by five metre area on private property and by the roadside.
Mr Butler said the grass was very long and dry but crews managed to extinguish the outbreak quickly.
A wheel bearing from a trailer was suspected to have caused the fire.
Police were also on scene.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.