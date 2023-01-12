Tight finish in A Grade cycling race at Brisbane Grove

A total of 16 riders signed on at the Brisbane Grove Road intersection to race along the Gundary Plain, up onto the Quialigo Plateau, to the turnaround just pass Bullamalita Road and the fast run back to the finish line.
The five riders in A Grade set out first and the peloton stayed together for most of the race.
Canberra's Cameron Judson rode strongly on the outward leg but Shannon Apps, Jason Cook, Wayne Bensley and Elsie Apps managed to hang on to the turnaround.
Nothing much separated the riders as they powered toward the finish line.
Elsie struggled as the more experienced riders increased the pace.
Cameron Judson opened up a 30 second lead that he maintained to the finish line while Cook finished second followed by Shannon in third place.
Nothing separated the seven riders in C Grade for most of the race.
Mark Stutchbury was the first to fall off the group.
Pete Thorne was unable to hang on up the short final climb leaving Nadine Moroney, Ross Hodgson (Northern Sydney), Phil Champion, Gavin Moroney and Chris Berry to contest the finish.
Gavin made a jump and was quickly covered by Champion.
Berry managed to bridge the gap, but a final burst by Champion ensured he crossed the line in first place followed by Berry and a fast finishing Hodgson in third place.
Wayne Skillman. Peter Jackson, Ted Goad and Bernie Budge contested D Grade.
Jackson found the pace a little too hot and lost connection with the leaders.
Little separated the three leading riders as they approached the finish line and it was Skillman who proved too strong in a tight finish.
Bugden finished second just ahead of Goad.
The next race is on Wednesday, January 18 at Breadalbane.
