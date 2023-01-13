Four senior residents in Gunning units owned by the local Lions Club have been given 90 days' notice to find alternative accommodation.
Club secretary, Graham Dyer, says the community organisation is struggling to maintain the brick veneer complex and is proposing to sell it and a total 10,000 square metres of land.
With ageing and dwindling membership, the Club has unanimously decided to fold after more than 50 years' existence.
The Yass Street bedsits were opened in 1969 as the Lions Club of Gunning 'senior citizens' homes. They're considered a more affordable option for older residents.
Occupants did not wish to speak publicly. However The Post understands the notice came as a shock to some. It arrived last week and while some were already making plans to move interstate or to other accommodation in the area, others didn't know where they would go.
Mr Dyer said most residents had lived there for up to two years.
"Two people we consider are sensitive to the situation," he said.
"...All have plans to look elsewhere. We're aware of one looking for a place in Goulburn. Lions has no involvement in their (re-accommodation) but will write supporting letters if that helps."
Other residents have raised concerns it left the occupants with few affordable rental options in the town. Gunning does not have an aged care facility, with the nearest being at Goulburn and Yass.
But Mr Dyer said the complex was aged and no longer "fit for purpose."
"We have been struggling to maintain them and we're concerned we can't (upkeep) them to a suitable standard," he said.
He told The Post that he and members had undertaken voluntary maintenance for several years but any upgrades to building code standard would be costly. He estimated a $500,000 cost to upgrade the complex, a sum many Gunning community groups "didn't have."
The Lions Club has 10 members. Mr Dyer, aged in his seventies, is the youngest.
"The brief at the moment is to sell the land," he said.
"The main reason is that the club will be closing and divesting itself of assets and all functions. We looked at our options over five years and concluded we don't have the volunteers and people needed to do everything."
He hoped community organisations would take up functions such as the Lions Gunning Noticeboard newsletter, Driver Reviver, the Food Van and more. Associated assets would be gifted to these groups.
Proceeds from the sale of the building and two blocks at the rear and any residual funds would be preserved in perpetuity in a trust for community use. Mr Dyer said a board of trustees would be formed "in the near future." It's hoped all functions and assets will be divested by December, 2023.
The club wasn't interested in a merger with Goulburn Lions to preserve the organisation.
"If we merge, our assets will go to Goulburn but this way, they stay here, which is where they should stay," Mr Dyer said.
Nor had it discussed options for the units with other local organisations. However he suggested other groups could buy the units and upgrade if it could source grants.
The former AFP officer has been a Gunning Lions Club member for six years. Mr Dyer said the club's closure was a "fact of life" and reflective of many other community organisations that had folded in the past few years. Younger people no longer had time, people were working longer and existing members were ageing.
"This was a unanimous decision," he said.
"We all realised we have reached our capacity to do what we can (for the units) and attract other people. This is a way of ensuring (the assets) remain in town."
