A group of local year 10 students entered the new year with new skills in hair and beauty thanks to a new program at TAFE NSW Goulburn aimed at kickstarting careers.
The teenagers took part in the first YES+ program at the campus, aimed at connecting school students to Vocational Education and Training as part of the state government's Educational Pathways Pilot Program.
The program at Goulburn provided students hands-on skills and a chance to explore the industries of hairdressing and beauty therapy.
The students spent one day per week over eight weeks learning hairdressing skills including colouring, cutting and styling, and makeup and beauty techniques such as contouring, highlighting, and how to care for different skin types.
TAFE NSW teacher, Ellen Lewis, said the taster course was a fantastic opportunity for the next generation of hair and beauty stylists to explore a career in those fields.
"The course was a chance for these young people to learn some of the hands-on skills required to work in the industry," Ms Lewis said.
"For some students it confirms what they'd like to explore as a career, for others, it will show them that this isn't the career for them, and they can focus on something else.
"Being in an adult learning environment also opens their eyes to a host of career and post-school training options."
As economic conditions recover following the pandemic, demand is growing for people with the skills to work in the hair and beauty sectors. Nationally, the $8 billion industry is forecast to grow to almost $10 billion by 2027.
Goulburn High School student Inika Reeves took part in YES + and said the program confirmed for her that she was heading in the right career direction.
"It's helped me decide that I want to work in both hair and beauty. I find them both interesting and there's a lot more to those careers than most people realise," Inika said.
"I enjoyed learning on equipment that is used across the industry. It gives me confidence because I have some hands-on experience already.
"I think this program is good for students who don't have a great idea of the training and career options out there. It opens your eyes to different skills needed for different jobs."
