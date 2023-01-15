Goulburn Post
There's a fantastic calendar of local events for adults and kids in Goulburn this week

Sally Foy
Sally Foy
Updated January 17 2023 - 5:45am, first published January 16 2023 - 8:00am
The Western Sydney Wanderers host a Holiday Soccer Clinic for children aged five to 12 years.

Holiday soccer clinic

The Western Sydney Wanderers host a Holiday Soccer Clinic for children aged five to 12 years. The kids will receive a full Western Sydney Wanderers kit including a jersey, shorts and socks. The holiday clinic aims to engage young footballers in the lead up to the start of club football. The delivery of the clinics across Western Sydney continues the club's commitment to making sure that football programs are accessible to all young footballers in the Western Sydney region. It's on Monday, January 16 from 9am to 3pm at Cookbundoon Sporting Complex. Phone 8602 6400.

