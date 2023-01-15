Children will investigate our Universe and space exploration techniques in this hands-on Stars and Planets workshop. How does the Earth, Moon and Sun work in the Solar System? How are the tides formed? What did the big bang really look like? How do we observe distant galaxies and what does that tell about our Universe? What technological developments were necessary to allow astronauts to work and survive outside of Earth's atmosphere and much more. The kids will gain an appreciation of astronomy and gain insight into our place in the Universe. For ages 5 to 12 years. It's on Friday, January 16 from 11.30am to 12.30pm at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street. Phone 4823 4435.