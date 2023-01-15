The Western Sydney Wanderers host a Holiday Soccer Clinic for children aged five to 12 years. The kids will receive a full Western Sydney Wanderers kit including a jersey, shorts and socks. The holiday clinic aims to engage young footballers in the lead up to the start of club football. The delivery of the clinics across Western Sydney continues the club's commitment to making sure that football programs are accessible to all young footballers in the Western Sydney region. It's on Monday, January 16 from 9am to 3pm at Cookbundoon Sporting Complex. Phone 8602 6400.
A free workshop for children and young people aged 12 to 18 years with actor and Nida graduate Ben Barber who has appeared in Neighbors and Home & Away. This incredible workshop will help aspiring actors and directors through the processes of developing their stage and camera techniques to be ready for the stage and screen. Starting with the fundamentals of improvisation and characterization moving towards script work for stage and screen and audition techniques. On the final day there will be a showcase of the students on camera and a short theatre performance with an audience. It's on Monday, January 16 to Friday, January 20 from 10am to 4pm at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street. Phone 4823 4999.
Children will investigate our Universe and space exploration techniques in this hands-on Stars and Planets workshop. How does the Earth, Moon and Sun work in the Solar System? How are the tides formed? What did the big bang really look like? How do we observe distant galaxies and what does that tell about our Universe? What technological developments were necessary to allow astronauts to work and survive outside of Earth's atmosphere and much more. The kids will gain an appreciation of astronomy and gain insight into our place in the Universe. For ages 5 to 12 years. It's on Friday, January 16 from 11.30am to 12.30pm at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street. Phone 4823 4435.
This school holiday program includes a movie night, Arcade & Aqua Park visit in Canberra and a beach visit to Mollymook. It's for chidlren aged 12 to 18 years with all activities staring and finishing at the Goulburn Community Centre. Support is available for NDIS participants. All activities are free with lunch included. It's on Tuesday, January 17 to Friday, January 27 from 7.30am to 4pm at the Goulburn Community Centre on Auburn Street. Phone 4823 4838.
Bring your teddy bear to the library for a teddy bears' picnic. Read some teddy stories and join in some fun games, craft activities and singing. Enjoy a picnic of fruit, tiny teddies and fairy bread. This event is for children aged three years and over. It's on Thursday, January 19 from 10.30am to 12pm at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street. Phone 4823 4435.
An NBN consultant provides one-on-one mentoring in a wide variety of technology and devices. Learn to send photos, set up email, download apps, and much more. Free 30 minute appointments will be available between 10.30am and 5pm on the fourth Thursday of each month. It's on Thursday, January 19 from 10.30am to 4.30pm at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street. Phone 4823 4435.
Goulburn Aquatic & Leisure Centre hosts the NSW Regionals swim meet. There are events scheduled for all ages from nine years and under. The event is open to all affiliated members of NSW Country Clubs. Members of NSW Metropolitan Clubs and other state organisations are eligible to enter but will swim as visitors. The program and qualifying times for the event are available on the Swimming NSW website. It's on the weekend of Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 from 10am to 5pm daily at Deccan Street, Goulburn. Phone 0401 886 855.
Calling all young people. Come and sing in our Glee Club, have fun, meet new friends and sing awesome songs. Enjoy a great day during the summer holidays exploring songs. This is a great way to conquer singing in front of an audience, surrounded by new friends using the power of your voice. It's on Monday, January 16 from 10am to 2pm. Email Richard Lane Richard.lane@humecon.nsw.edu.au.
The SongMakers holiday sessions are presented by national music organisation APRA AMCOS. It's part of the Office for Regional Youth Holiday Break program in partnership with Create NSW. There are 16 free places open to locals aged from 16 to 21 years. They will spend two days writing and recording songs and learning about music careers with inspiring Australian professionals. Email Giselle.Newbury@humecon.nsw.edu.au to secure your spot.
This monthly session features Celtic music and welcomes all levels of musicianship. There is Music available and due to COVID-19 numbers are limited to 18 in the Durack Room. There are a further 15 places in the gallery with a video/sound connection to the Durack Room. Attendance is strictly limited to Goulburn Club members only but you can signup or renew on arrival. There is a waiting list option on the booking site if you miss out. It's on Friday, January 20 from 7.30pm to 11pm at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 4821 2043.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, January 20 from 10am to 5pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
Race Night is back at Goulburn Speedway on Saturday, November 19. This event will be action packed with Wingless Sprints, Compact Speedcars, Allan Streeder 34 Lapper, RSA Street Stockers and Fender Benders all on the one night. It's at the Goulburn Speedway on Speedway Road on Saturday, January 21 from 4pm to 10pm. Phone 0408 480 713.
This exhibition by the members of Gallery On Track features a variety of creative works from a variety of mediums including silver, fabric, stone, wood, leather. Works include paintings, sketches, pottery, patchwork, knitting, crochet, doll craft, jewellery, wearable art and more. The exhibition runs from Wednesday, January 11 to Sunday, January 29 at Gallery on Track on Blackshaw Road, Goulburn. The gallery is open daily between 10am and 4pm. Phone 4822 7889.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sunday, January 15 at the Bungonia Community Hall. For group bookings phone 0403 068 719.
This exhibition is a celebration of colour and abstraction by artists Emma Beer, Vivienne Binns, Yvette Coppersmith, Lara Merrett, Gemma Smith, Esther Stewart and Margaret Worth. It runs until Saturday, January 21 at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery. For information phone 4823 4494.
