After a lengthy hiatus, the Australia Day rodeo in Taralga is back.
The popular event at the Taralga Showground on Saturday, January 28, hosted by Taralga Rodeo and Campdraft, will be similar to previous editions, but president Jason Chalker there will be one omission.
"This will be our first rodeo in three years due to the bushfires and drought and it will be bigger event than any other we've ever had," Chalker said.
"However, the campdraft has been cancelled due to a lack of cattle numbers."
Beginning at 7am, the rodeo will feature riders from all over the state.
Some of the categories include, rope and tie, steer wrestling, poley buckjump and steer undecorating.
From 7pm, there will be a free concert featuring Australian country music chart toppers Hurricane Fall and and two-time Golden Guitar nominee Jayne Denham.
Chalker said he was hoping for a big attendance like previous years.
"Hopefully we get more people than ever," he said.
"It will be good to see everyone come and enjoy the family day out."
The day will also include yard dog trials and barbecue, ice cream and soft drink stalls.
The bar will be open till late.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children aged between 12-18 and free for those under 12.
Family tickets (two adults and two children) are $45.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/taralgarodeo/ or taralgarodeo.com.au for more information.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
