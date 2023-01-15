Ethan Hunt's cricketing dream has been given a boost.
The Trinity Catholic College student recently received $500 at the Civic Centre thanks to the Ray Harvey Sports Foundation.
The funding comes at a very handy time for the 16-year-old as he will be going to India for the International Cricket Academy League from Saturday, April 1.
He will be a part of the Australian Elite Cricket u17s squad, coached by former Australian cricketer Jason Krejza, and will play nine 50-over matches in two weeks against teams from other countries like India and Sri Lanka.
Besides the matches, the 13-day itinerary also includes a guided tour of the Taj Mahal, Agra Red Fort, Old Delhi Heritage, Jama Masjid, Bangla Sahib and the Spice Market.
The group will also go on a bus tour of India Gate, Parliament House and the President's Estate as well as a day trip to Agra.
Ethan, who wants to play for Australia one day, said the trip couldn't come quickly enough.
"I'm really looking forward to gaining experience," he said.
"I want to learn more about the game as well as the culture there."
Although Ethan comes from a sporting family, his parents never played cricket.
His mother was a hockey player while his father played rugby union, but watching the 2013/14 Ashes series on television and watching Mitchell Johnson bowl fast got him into the sport.
Ethan, who feels his biggest strength is his sportsmanship, started playing when he eight-years-old and has gone on to play representative cricket since u12s.
He was one of 14 children to receive funding from the long running foundation.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
