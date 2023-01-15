Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Goulburn swimmers to take part in NSW Country Regionals

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated January 17 2023 - 10:33am, first published January 15 2023 - 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swimmers from the Goulburn Amateur Swimming Club are looking forward to the meet. Picture supplied.

Some 28 swimmers from the Goulburn Amateur Swimming Club will be taking part in the NSW Country Regionals Swim Meet at their home pool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.