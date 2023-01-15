Some 28 swimmers from the Goulburn Amateur Swimming Club will be taking part in the NSW Country Regionals Swim Meet at their home pool.
The two day meet, held at the Goulburn Aquatic and Leisure Centre on Saturday and Sunday, January 21 and 22, will feature a total of 42 events for all ages, including multi-class events.
Hosted by Goulburn Mulwaree Council (GMC) in partnership with Swimming NSW, medals will be awarded for each age group in each event.
Open to swimmers from across NSW and interstate, there will be a total of 570 participants.
Goulburn's swimmers will compete in 141 races.
This will be the first time in a couple of years where non locals will compete due to COVID-19.
GMC mayor Peter Walker is looking forward to welcoming these competitors, along with their families and event officials to town.
"This is a great opportunity to showcase the brand new Goulburn Aquatic and Leisure Centre, along with all that the region has to offer," Cr Walker said.
Swimming NSW Events Manager Greta Brodie said it was great to see so many entries.
"As the event takes place in the school holidays, many families utilise the opportunity to travel to parts of regional NSW, whilst their children get the chance to race at a pool they haven't been to before and race against some new competition," she said..
The Country Regionals Meet is an annual event that takes place each summer across three regional areas in New South Wales.
This year's host cities also include Dubbo and Alstonville.
