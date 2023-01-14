Man suffers burns after car catches fire on Hume Highway

A man suffered minor burns after his vehicle caught alight on the Hume Highway on Saturday night.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said two crews were called to the fire at 7.45pm near the intersection with Dalmeny Lane, some 15km north of Goulburn.
They found the vehicle fully alight. One northbound lane was closed for a time while they extinguished the blaze.
ALSO READ:
Police Inspector Matt Hinton said the Volkswagen Golf overheated and the 30-year-old male driver, from Jerrambomberra, tried to extinguish the fire himself. He suffered minor burns to his hands as a result. Ambulance conveyed him to Goulburn Base Hospital for further treatment.
Mr Butler said an electrical fault caused the fire.
Meantime, at 8pm, RFS crews also responded to a grassfire on Windellama Road, near the intersection with Readers Road. They doused a 300-metre long strip of land. The outbreak was caused by an electric fence, Mr Butler said.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.